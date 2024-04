Democrats Crushed Republicans in Average Stock Market Returns in 2023: Here's Their Not-So-Subtle Secret to Success.

The two major political parties are nearly at parity in the U.S. Congress. In the House of Representatives, Republicans narrowly outnumber Democrats 218 to 213 with four vacant seats resulting from recent resignations. In the Senate, Republicans have 49 seats compared to Democrats' 48 seats. However, three independents caucus with Democrats, giving the party a slim majority. There's one area, though, where the two major parties aren't close at all. Democrats crushed Republicans in average stock market returns in 2023. Last year was a good one for most investors. A new bull market that officially began in October 2022 picked up steam. The S&P 500 jumped over 24%.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel