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07.11.2026 15:00:00
Democrats Just Swept Congress. Here's What History Says the S&P 500 Does Next.
American voters made it clear on Tuesday that they want to see some changes in Washington, D.C., and in their states' executive offices. Democrats flipped both the House and Senate, leaving President Donald Trump with a divided government. The new government could face challenges in enacting legislation, as the executive branch stands in the way of the legislature and vice versa. As such, investors may be wondering how the Democrats' sweep in the midterms will affect the major stock indexes: the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC).
Based on what history can tell us, there's some good news for investors. But there are some important details about today's market and the Democrats' political stance that could play an important role for some of today's biggest companies.
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