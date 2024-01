Demystifying the Code First approach in EF Core

When we build database-backed enterprise applications, we generally want to isolate our entity models, the DbContext, and the logic for database initialization and migration to maintain a clean architecture. We can do this by taking advantage of the Code First approach in Entity Framework Core.This article presents a discussion of the Code First approach in EF Core with code examples to illustrate the concepts. To use the code examples provided in this article, you should have Visual Studio 2022 installed in your system. If you don’t already have a copy, you can download Visual Studio 2022 here.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel