Denali Ingredients Appoints President and CEO

NEW BERLIN, Wis., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Denali Ingredients today announced that the role of company president Neal Glaeser will expand to include the role and responsibilities of chief executive officer (CEO) of Denali companies. Glaeser will continue to oversee both Denali Ingredients and Denali Flavors operations while directing a successful growth strategy into new categories and expanded food ingredient capabilities.

Glaeser, 59, joined Denali Flavors, the licensing company of Moose Tracks ice cream flavors and sister company to Denali Ingredients, in 2001. Glaeser has been instrumental in the company's efforts to expand its offerings from a flavor concept and licensing business to a leading innovative ingredients solution provider for ice cream, frozen desserts, dairy and other food applications.

"Neal is a visionary, and he has a unique ability to take big strategic ideas and turn them into actionable momentum in a condensed period of time," said Jon Vander Woude, company spokesperson. "His leadership skills are exemplary, and as a result he's attracted talent and built a team of some of the best in the business".

In 2006, Glaeser spearheaded the Denali Flavors purchase of former Cool Brands/Eskimo Pie ingredients company in New Berlin, Wisconsin, renaming it Denali Ingredients. During the past 13-years, he has led growth initiatives that have included several plant improvements and expansions, including the opening of Denali's R&D Innovation Center. Under his leadership the company has also expanded into several new product capabilities, such as; stabilizers and texture systems, extruded doughs, flakes, and most recently baked inclusions. Denali Ingredients today operates out to two facilities in New Berlin, covering more than 200,000 square feet of space.

Glaeser has pioneered the company's efforts in staying relevant with todays' dynamic consumers. He has been a champion for the expansion of company's offerings into new relevant products and product attributes to serve the fast-paced food industry. The company today is well positioned for the future in food ingredients.

About Denali Ingredients

Wisconsin-based Denali Ingredients is a leading supplier of fudge, caramel, peanut butter and fruit variegating sauces, flavors and flavor bases, fruit puree and packs, baked inclusions, extruded doughs, flakes and other ingredients for the dairy, ice cream, bakery and food service industries. Denali Ingredients is a sister company to Michigan-based Denali Flavors, Inc., one of the leading inventors and marketers of specialty flavors for the ice cream industry, including its signature flavor, Moose Tracks®. For more information, please visit www.denaliingredients.com or www.moosetracks.com.###

