Denim Marketing President Launches CarolMorgan.net Focused on Speaking Services

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carol Morgan, founder and president of Denim Marketing, recently launched CarolMorgan.net, a website that is the hub for all of her speaking services and available seminars. For businesses, conferences and associations looking for speakers on social media, marketing and leadership, this site provides a list of seminars, as well as Morgan's credentials.

Not only is Morgan a recognized expert in digital marketing, entrepreneurship and public relations, but she also is a fun and engaging leader who is always ready to insert the unexpected into the ordinary.

An in-demand speaker, Morgan has planned seven specific, timely topics for her 2020 engagements:



Marketing ROI

Embrace Change

Gauging the Generations

Facebook is Your Friend

Social Media Marketing for Your Business

Netiquette

Reputation Management

For full descriptions, visit CarolMorgan.net/category/seminars.

Morgan is a frequent speaker at the International Builders' Show, with 2020 being her 13th consecutive year speaking. She has spoken at Better Business Bureaus, colleges, Chambers of Commerce, Home Builders Associations, the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, New Media Atlanta, 20 Clubs and has presented numerous webinars.

Whether your organization is looking for a lively keynote, a 60- or 90-minute seminar or a longer training session, her entertaining and engaging manner will both captivate and inform. Morgan can also custom tailor a seminar for any company or group.

Want to know more? Carol Morgan is the founder and president of Denim Marketing, author of Social Media Marketing for Your Business, the visionary behind http://www.AtlantaRealEstateForum.com and host of the Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio podcast, now in its ninth year! For more information or to book Carol Morgan as a speaker, visit CarolMorgan.net.

To learn more about Denim Marketing and its services, visit http://www.DenimMarketing.com.

