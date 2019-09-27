Denise Bach joins TCDI® as Senior Director of Legal Services

GREENSBORO, N.C., Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. (TCDI), a pioneer in legal technology, welcomes Denise Bach as Senior Director of Legal Services. Bach will be responsible for strengthening and supporting TCDI's growth in the Midwest.

Bach brings with her 25 years of experience in the legal industry. She has held positions at both law firms and corporations as well as national eDiscovery providers. Her proficiency with large, complex document management projects gives her unique insight into the demands of litigation and the benefits of integrating technology.

"Denise has a deep understanding of the legal process and the significant role technology plays in that process," said TCDI CEO Bill Johnson. "Her many years of experience combined with her passion and vast industry knowledge will allow us to build on our momentum and continue growing. With the addition of an eDiscovery veteran like Denise, we are in a position to accelerate our growth in the Midwest and continue delivering exceptional support to our customers."

Bach was most recently vice president of enterprise sales for Aon's Cyber Solutions where she was responsible for the delivery of all offerings, including cybersecurity, digital forensics and eDiscovery services. She holds a master's degree from Central Michigan University and a bachelor's degree in legal administration from Mercy College of Detroit. Bach is a Certified E-Discovery Specialist (CEDS) and is currently the Public Relations Chair of the Detroit Chapter of the Association of Certified E-Discovery Specialists (ACEDS).

"I am thrilled to be part of the TCDI team. TCDI has a great reputation in the legal services industry," said Bach. "I look forward to continuing that tradition and contributing to the growth and success of TCDI and our clients."

About TCDI

For 30 years, TCDI (Technology Concepts & Design, Inc.) has been a pioneer in the legal market empowering law firms and corporations to secure, discover, analyze and defend critical data. Specializing in large-scale litigation case management, eDiscovery, managed document review, computer forensics and cybersecurity, our team of experts understands our clients' specific data challenges. Visit www.tcdi.com for more information.

