DenizBank launches biometric payment cards in Turkey based on IDEX Pay

Oslo, Norway – 18 March 2024 – As per announcement earlier today, IDEX Biometrics confirms that DenizBank, an international financial services group and a frontrunner in digital banking and innovation, boasting 18 million customers, are launching biometric payment cards in Turkey in collaboration with Mastercard. These biometric payment cards are leveraging sensor and biometric technology from IDEX Biometrics.

DenizBank Head of Retail Banking and Wealth Management Group Aysenur Hiçkiran,?says: "The future is evolving into contactless and mobile-oriented payment structures. At DenizBank we have invested heavily in secure payment technologies, and we are now pleased to complement this offer with biometric-based identity verification technology with our Mastercard Biometric Card, leveraging the IDEX Biometrics solution. "

"This launch is a strong sign of market acceleration. It is a perfect example of DenizBank’s physical and digital banking strategy, with biometric payment cards providing highly secure and frictionless customer experiences, and a success indicator for IDEX Pay", says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX) is a global technology leader in fingerprint biometrics, offering authentication solutions across payments, access control, and digital identity. Our solutions bring convenience, security, peace of mind and seamless user experiences to the world. Built on patented and proprietary sensor technologies, integrated circuit designs, and software, our biometric solutions target card-based applications for payments and digital authentication. As an industry-enabler we partner with leading card manufacturers and technology companies to bring our solutions to market.

For more information, visit?www.idexbiometrics.com

About DenizBank

In 1997, DenizBank started its journey when it was acquired by the Zorlu Holding in the form of a banking license from the Privatization Administration. In October 2006, the bank was acquired by one of the leading finance groups in Europe, Dexia. The shares were transferred to Sberbank, the largest bank in Russia, on September 28th, 2012 and to Emirates NBD, again one of the leaders in its region, as of July 31st, 2019.?

DenizBank Financial Services Group, which aims at establishing a "financial supermarket” that gathers various financial services under the same roof, has 659 branches in 81 cities of Türkiye, including branches of subsidiaries, and almost 15 thousand employees, six domestic and three international financial subsidiaries, six non-financial domestic subsidiaries and one branch in Bahrain. DenizInvestment, Deniz Real Estate Investment Trust, DenizPortfolio Management, DenizLeasing, DenizFactoring, fastPay, Intertech, NEOHUB, DenizKültür, Ekspres Bilgi Islem ve Ticaret, Açik Deniz Radio-TV and Bantas are the domestic subsidiaries of the group while Eurodeniz, DenizBank AG and DenizBank Moscow are the international subsidiaries of the group.

For more information, visit?www.denizbank.com

About this notice:

This notice discloses inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was published by Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations, on 18 March 2024 at 11:30 CET on behalf of IDEX Biometrics ASA. The notice is published in accordance with section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.