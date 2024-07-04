DenkerWulf Orders Seven N149/5.X Turbines From Nordex Group - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) announced that, DenkerWulf has ordered seven N149/5.X turbines. The order also includes the premium service for the maintenance of the systems over 20 years. The Nordex Group will supply the turbines, each with a nominal output of 5.7 megawatts, from spring 2025.

DenkerWulf is one of the leading wind farm developers in Germany. The turbines of the Delta4000 series are destined for the 39.9 MW Waabs wind farm near Eckernforde in Schleswig-Holstein.

"The current deal flow with Nordex makes it possible to conclude contracts quickly and straightforwardly," said DenkerWulf CEO Torsten Levsen.