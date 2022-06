Denmark Tops Switzerland as Most Competitive Economy on Earth

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Something is rotten in the state of... Switzerland?Yes, because Denmark -- Shakespeare's land of tumult and regicide -- has overtaken the mountainous home of yodeling as the world's most competitive economy, according to an influential annual survey.Continue reading