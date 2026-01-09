Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
|
09.01.2026 18:03:21
Denmark urges Trump to cease threats to take over Greenland
The Danish prime minister has said the US doesn't have the right to annex the territory, after Donald Trump again said the US needs Greenland for national security reasons.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Greenland CorpShs
|
09.01.26
|A fantasy M&A guide to buying Greenland (Financial Times)
|
08.01.26
|Greenland-linked stocks jump amid Trump takeover threats (Financial Times)
|
07.01.26
|Greenland is not the mining gem some think it is (Financial Times)
|
07.01.26