Denny's Agrees To Be Taken Private By TriArtisan-led Consortium In $620 Mln Deal; Stock Surges

(RTTNews) - Denny's Corp. (DENN) has agreed to be taken private in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $620 million by a consortium comprising TriArtisan Capital Advisors LLC, Treville Capital Group, and Yadav Enterprises, Inc.

DENN closed Monday's regular trading at $4.11 up $0.20 or 5.12%. In the after-hours trading the stock further gained $1.92 or 46.72%.

Under the terms of the agreement, which received unanimous approval from Denny's Board of Directors, shareholders will receive $6.25 per share in cash. This represents a 52.1% premium over Denny's closing stock price on November 3, 2025. Upon completion of the transaction, Denny's will become a privately held company and its common stock will be delisted from the Nasdaq.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.