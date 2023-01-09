Denny's Welcomes Celebrated Industry Leader Sherri Landry as Chief Marketing Officer

Additional Updates to Leadership Team Announced

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Denny's Corporation (NASDAQ: DENN) today announced the appointment of Sherri Landry as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Landry will lead the marketing team and report to President of Denny's Inc., John Dillon.

Landry brings more than 25 years of deep expertise in the restaurant industry and a proven track record of delivering innovation and sales growth across restaurant brands. She joins Denny's from CEC Entertainment where she served as Chief Marketing Officer overseeing multiple brands, including Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza. Prior to CEC Entertainment, she served in marketing leadership roles at Pizza Hut, T.G.I. Fridays, Main Event Entertainment, Sara Lee and Procter and Gamble, among others.

"Denny's is one of the most iconic American brands in the restaurant industry and beyond. I am truly honored and looking forward to joining the Denny's brand team and leading our marketing efforts at such a pivotal time," said Landry.

This year marks Denny's 70th anniversary and Landry will spearhead the historic brand's next phase of growth, with a focus on increasing sales and delivering meaningful guest experiences that amplify Denny's cultural relevance and position as America's Diner.

"Sherri has the perfect blend of leadership experience and business savvy that we need to propel us through the next chapter of Denny's brand evolution while honoring our brand purpose, feeding people's bodies, minds and souls," said Dillon. "Having worked with Sherri in the past, I know she will inspire our team members and franchisees with creativity and a strategic vision that will continue to fuel our growth in 2023. I could not be more thrilled to welcome Sherri to the Denny's family."

Landry is based in Dallas and will assume the position effective January 30, 2023. Denny's started its search for CMO in the fall of 2022, after Dillon, who previously held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer, was named President of Denny's Inc.

"Sherri is a proven change-maker, and her experience and leadership will make an instant impact on our brand, leadership team and franchisees," said Kelli Valade, CEO, Denny's Corp. "Her ability to translate consumer insights into increased brand relevance is world-class and we look forward to working with her to drive growth and deepen connections with our guests."

Along with Landry's hiring, two Denny's executives, Fasika Melaku and Laurie Curtis, will step into expanded roles to support Denny's and its franchisees during this transformative time for the brand.

Melaku will oversee all human resources functions as Vice President, Human Resources and Chief Learning Officer while Curtis will oversee corporate communications, public relations, and strategic partnerships in her new role as Vice President, Communications & Brand Integration. Both will report to Dillon.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's Corporation is the franchisor and operator of the Denny's brand, of one of America's largest franchised full-service restaurant chains, based on the number of restaurants. As of June 29, 2022, Denny's had 1,631 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants around the world including 154 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Philippines, New Zealand, Honduras, the United Arab Emirates, Costa Rica, Guam, Guatemala, El Salvador, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom. For further information on Denny's, including news releases, please visit the Denny's website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channel via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

