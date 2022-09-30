Deno 1.26 improves Node.js compatibility, npm support

Deno 1.26, the latest version of the TypeScript/JavaScript runtime that strives to improve on Node.js, emphasizes Node.js compatibility, among other improvements.Deno 1.26 was unveiled September 29. The update includes implementations for several previously unsupported APIs in the Node.js compatibility layer, according to release notes. In addition, the compatibility layer’s test suite was updated for compatibility with Node.js v18.8.0, in preparation for Node.js 18 entering Long Term Support (LTS) status next month.To read this article in full, please click here