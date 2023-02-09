Deno 1.30 backs built-in Node.js modules

Version 1.30 of the Deno JavaScript/TypeScript runtime, published late January 2023, emphasizes support for built-in Node.js modules and offers a major update to the configuration file.With Deno, npm packages have already had access to built-in Node.js modules such as fs (file system), path, process, and others through the runtime’s Node.js compatibility layer. In release 1.30, published January 25, these modules are exposed to Deno code via node: specifiers. For developers using code with both Deno and Node.js, the node: scheme will work in both runtimes. Deno has been positioned as a more secure alternative to Node.js, which has leveraged npm.To read this article in full, please click here