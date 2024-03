Deno boosts dependency management with JSR

Deno 1.42, the latest release of the JavaScript, TypeScript, and WebAssembly runtime, introduces support for JSR , a new package registry for JavaScript and TypeScript. The release also improves Node and NPM compatibility and startup times.Deno 1.42 was announced March 28. Users can upgrade in their terminal by running the deno upgrade command.Deno 1.42 allows users to consume and publish modules to the JSR package registry directly from Deno, using the deno add and deno publish subcommands. At the same time, Deno continues to support NPM. JSR offers a modern, TypeScript-first and cross-platform-compatible registry, integrated into Deno, Deno’s developers said.To read this article in full, please click here Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK Zum vollständigen Artikel