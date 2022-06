Deno Deploy moves toward GA, adds paid plan

Deno Deploy, a serverless service for running JavaScript, TypeScript, and WebAssembly applications at the edge, has moved closer to general availability with the release of Beta 4, which includes a paid service plan.General availability of Deno Deploy is eyed for the third quarter of this year. Announced May 24, Beta 4 improves the dashboard and adds billing functionality. Users now will have to pay for higher levels of service. Whereas the free plan provides 100,000 requests per day, 100 GiB of data transfer per month, and GitHub integration, the Pro plan starting at $10 per month includes as many as five million requests per month. Data transfer costs 30 cents per GiB. After five million in a month, requests cost $2 per million.To read this article in full, please click here