Densitas® and Blackford Expand Partnership to Offer Breast Cancer Risk and Image Quality Solutions

HALIFAX, NS, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas® Inc., a global provider of A.I. technologies for digital mammography and breast screening announced an expansion of their partnership agreement with Blackford to integrate more of Densitas®' solutions with the Blackford Platform.

"Expanding our partnership with Blackford is a natural progression to support scaling the growth of our breast cancer risk and image quality solutions," says Alexandra Bade, Director Global Sales and Operations at Densitas®. "As part of the Blackford A.I. Platform, Densitas® solutions will be more accessible to the broader US market, and customer integrations can be simplified."

With this partnership expansion, Densitas® solutions for breast cancer risk and image quality will be available through the Blackford Platform, adding to the existing breast density solution.

Increased screening frequency and referrals to supplemental imaging can improve early detection of breast cancer. However, inappropriate referrals can unnecessarily spike healthcare costs and impact patient experience. It is important to identify the right patients to refer to supplemental screening – with densitas® riskAI™, rapid risk assessments are provided at point-of-care for every patient to support tailored follow-up screening protocols.

Inadequate quality mammograms can have down-stream effects on patient care and clinical operations, including referrals to unnecessary procedures due to false-positive results, later-stage cancer detection due to false-negative results, or costly technical recalls. Densitas® qualityAI™ provides standardized clinical image quality evaluations at point-of-care on every mammogram to improve overall image quality.

It is widely recognized that visual breast density assessments are highly variable. This can be confusing and stressful for patients, especially in states where breast density notification is mandated. Densitas® densityAI™ automatically provides standardized breast density assessments in alignment with ACR BI-RADS 5th. ed. guidance.

Blackford VP of Partnerships Craig Flood added "We are excited to continue the expansion of the Blackford Platform into the mammography and breast cancer screening space with Densitas®. And we're happy to report that our partnership with Densitas® extends beyond marketplace curation – our teams are eager to work together to continue to build seamless deployment, integrations, and application management for our customers."

Densitas® will be demonstrating their densitas® intelliMammo™ analytics platform at the upcoming SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium in Savannah, Georgia. The team will be available to discuss how their intelliMammo™ solution for clinical and enterprise decision-making can improve operational efficiencies and provide live product demonstrations.

About Densitas®

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Our products equip mammography facilities with solutions for improving mammography quality, operational efficiencies, clinical care team burnout, compliance with MQSA EQUIP and breast density inform legislation, patient-specific rapid risk assessment, and tailored radiologic technologist training protocols. Densitas® solutions align with value-based care delivery models by providing standardized metrics and quantitative performance indicators delivered through a continuous quality assurance platform powered by advanced A.I. analytics to cost-effectively manage the care delivery.

About Blackford

Blackford provides a single platform to quickly access and manage a curated marketplace of regulatory approved medical image analysis applications and AI algorithms that add clinical value. Easily integrated into existing workflows, the platform provides actionable information that allows healthcare providers to use imaging information smartly and reduce the cost of care, while improving diagnostic confidence and patient outcomes. Founded in 2010, and with operations in the United Kingdom and the United States, Blackford Analysis is backed by TRI Cap, Old College Capital, and Archangel Investors, one of the UK's leading business angel syndicates. For more information, visit www.blackfordanalysis.com.

