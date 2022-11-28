Densitas Connects to Nuance Precision Imaging Network to Empower Collaborative Care Teams and Improve Patient Outcomes with Workflow-Integrated AI

The secure nationwide AI-powered cloud platform streamlines care team communication and delivers patient-specific imaging insights within clinical workflows

HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Densitas® Inc., a global provider of AI solutions for digital mammography and breast screening, today announced that it has connected to the Nuance Precision Imaging Network™ (PIN), a secure nationwide cloud platform empowering collaborative care teams with streamlined communications and workflow-integrated AI insights from diagnostic imaging to improve healthcare outcomes and costs.

Densitas ® intelliMammo™ , comprising intelliMammo™ densityAI™, qualityAI™, and riskAI™, offers a FDA/ACR compliant solution for clinical and enterprise decision-making that includes breast density, breast cancer risk, and clinical image quality. IntelliMammo™ presents clinical care teams with on-demand actionable information and digitized workflows to systematically improve mammography quality, organizational and workflow efficiencies, and support early breast cancer detection and treatment.

Leveraging the nationwide scale of the Nuance PowerScribe and Nuance PowerShare diagnostic imaging solutions, the Nuance Precision Imaging Network connects radiologists, providers, health plans, self-insured employers, life science companies, and other imaging stakeholders to broaden access to precision diagnostics and therapeutics, increase healthcare efficiency, and lower costs. It enables secure and seamless sharing of AI insights from diagnostic imaging to enhance clinical decision-making, enhance care team collaboration, and facilitate the earlier detection and treatment of diseases for improved patient outcomes.

"Our intelliMammo™ platform provides a solid foundation for population health management as patients navigate through breast cancer screening, diagnostic, treatment, and prevention pathways," said Mo Abdolell, CEO, of Densitas. "Through the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, intelliMammo™ becomes immediately accessible to over 10,000 healthcare facilities across the US. The addition of intelliMammo™ opens the door to Nuance customers to capture information from routine screening mammograms and seamlessly leverage patient-centered data and insights in their existing clinical and administrative workflows."

"We're proud to support Densitas® with seamless workflow-integrated access through the Nuance Precision Imaging Network, providing powerful clinical decision support tools at the point-of-care as they advance their important work in breast cancer screening," said Roland Dias, Vice President, Precision Imaging Network, Nuance.

About Densitas®

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for breast cancer screening, focused on quality, safety, efficiency, and precision breast health. Densitas® designs intuitive solutions that boost the ability of hospitals and imaging centers that perform mammography to improve efficiencies, meet FDA/ACR compliance requirements, and support early breast cancer detection and treatment. For more information, visit www.densitashealth.com

SOURCE Densitas Inc.