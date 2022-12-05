05.12.2022 17:20:00

DENSO Announces Organizational and Executive Changes

KARIYA, Japan, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO Corporation, a leading mobility supplier, today announced changes to its organizational structure, executives' responsibilities, and personnel, effective January 1, 2023.

I. Organizational Changes

  • To address ever increasing global-scale social challenges such as global warming and energy and resource shortages, DENSO will merge the FA Business Development Div. (formerly the Industrial Solution Business Unit), which provides lean automation solutions to the industrial sector; the Food Value Chain Business Development Div., which provides safe and stable supply solutions in food and agriculture sectors; the newly established Circular Economy Development Dept.; and the Digital Solution Development Dept. to establish the Social Innovation Business Development Function Unit. This supports DENSO efforts to realize a safe and secure recycling-oriented society through the creation of multifaceted innovations.

  • To realize free and safe mobility with zero traffic fatalities, it is essential to enhance full-ambient sensing of vehicles and coordination with infrastructure, as well as to predict "unseen dangers" and provide information to drivers and passengers in the cockpit by making full use of AI and other technologies. As a result, DENSO will merge the AD&ADAS Business Unit and the Cockpit Systems Business Unit to establish the Safety Systems Business Unit. Through the new value created by combining the fields of advanced safety systems and human-machine interfaces, DENSO aims to further strengthen its competitiveness and expand its product lineup.

  • As CASE technology advances, semiconductors will play an increasingly important role in enhancing vehicle performance. To strengthen the strategy and functionality in purchasing semiconductors, DENSO will establish the Semiconductor-Originated Key Technologies R&D Div. in the Electronics Business Unit, and the Semiconductor Parts Purchasing Div. in the Purchasing Group.

    • II. Changes to Executive Structure and Executives

    Name

    New

    Current

    Katsuhisa Shimokawa

    Retirement

    Senior Executive Officer

    Shoji Tsuzuki

    Retirement

    Senior Executive Officer

    Kazuaki Fujitani

    Retirement

    Senior Executive Officer

    Operating Officers' areas of responsibility effective January 1, 2023

    Changes are underlined 

    Title

    Name

    New

    Current

    Representative

    Member of the

    Board, CEO

    Koji Arima

     

     

    Representative

    Member of the

    Board,

    Executive Vice

    President

    Yukihiro

    Shinohara

     

     

     

    Support of President & CEO, CRO, CCO, CQO,
    Head of Purchasing Group

     

     

     

    Assistant to President, CRO, CCO, CQO

     

     

     

    Member of the

    Board,

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Kenichiro

    Ito

     

     

     

    CHRO, Head of General Administration & Human
    Resources Center, NA area, EU area, Korea

     

     

     

    CHRO, Head of General Administration &
    Human Resources Center, NA area, EU
    area, Korea

     

     

     

    Member of the

    Board,

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Yasushi

    Matsui

     

     

     

    CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center, Group
    Companies of Japan, Asia area, China area

    CFO, Head of Corporate Strategy Center,
    Group Companies of Japan, Asia area,
    China area

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Yoshifumi

    Kato

     

    CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business Group,
    Advanced Mobility Systems Business Development
    Div., President of MIRISE Technologies

    CTO, Head of Advanced Devices Business
    Group, Solution Planning for Smart City Dept.,
    New Business Development Dept., Advanced
    Mobility Systems Business Development Div.,
    President of MIRISE Technologies, President
    of SOKEN

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Yasuhiro

    Iida

     

    CEO of India area

     

     

    Head of Purchasing Group

     

     

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Yasuhiko

    Yamazaki

     

    Head of Thermal Systems Business Group

     

     

    Head of Thermal Systems Business Group

     

     

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Hirotsugu

    Takeuchi

     

    CDO, Head of IT Digital Center, Head of Research &
    Development Center, Social Innovation Business
    Development Function Unit    , President of SOKEN

    Head of Research & Development Center

     

     

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Hidehiro

    Yokoo

     

    Head of Legal. External Affairs & Communications
    Center, Audit Dept., Tokyo Office, Food Value Chain
    Business Development Div., Managing of Japan
    Region Dept.

    Head of Legal. External Affairs &
    Communications Center, Audit Dept., Tokyo
    Office, Food Value Chain Business
    Development Div., Managing of Japan
    Region Dept.

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Jiro

    Ebihara

     

    CMzO, Head of Production Innovation Center,

    FA Business Development Div., Environment Neutral

    Systems Development Div.,

    Head of Electrification Systems Business
    Group, Environment Neutral Systems
    Development Div.

     

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Shinnosuke

    Hayashi

    CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business Group

    CSwO, Head of Mobility Electronics Business
    Group

     

    Senior Executive

    Officer

    Hisashi

    Iida

     

    Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group, Head
    of Injection Components Business Unit

     

    Head of Powertrain Systems Business Group,
    Head of Injection Components Business Unit

     

    Reference: Official name of CxO

    CRO: Chief Risk Officer
    CCO: Chief Compliance Officer 
    CQO: Chief Quality Officer 
    CFO: Chief Financial Officer 
    CTO: Chief Technology Officer 
    CHRO: Chief Human Resources Officer 
    CMzO: Chief Monozukuri Officer 
    CSwO: Chief Software Officer 
    CDO: Chief Digital Officer

    About DENSO Corporation

    DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/

