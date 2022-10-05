DENSO Names Jared Eichhorn Government Affairs Lead in Washington D.C.

Eichhorn to work with policymakers, industry groups to address automotive issues and advance DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green and Peace of Mind

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, has hired Jared Eichhorn as a senior manager and government affairs lead in Washington D.C.

In this role, Eichhorn, 38, will work with DENSO team members, legislators and industry groups to promote American manufacturing and cleaner, safer, more efficient mobility. Both are vital to DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

"This is an exciting opportunity to build on DENSO's solid government affairs foundation in Washington, D.C.," said Eichhorn. "I'm inspired by DENSO's legacy of innovation and its transformative approach to personal mobility. As we look toward the 118th Congress, I welcome the opportunity to share DENSO's story with policymakers on Capitol Hill and in the Administration, and to explore how we can work together to create a sustainable future."

Eichhorn joins DENSO from his previous role as director of Federal Affairs at the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an automotive trade association in which DENSO is a member. He brings with him extensive experience in government affairs specializing in the automotive industry.

Eichhorn has advocated before Congress on behalf of U.S. automakers, suppliers and value chain partners on a variety of policy issues, with a focus on the industry's transition to electric vehicles, EV infrastructure, trade, supply chains and more. He also has over a decade of professional experience on Capitol Hill from his time in the U.S. House of Representatives as a cloakroom director and floor assistant for multiple congressional leaders.

"We're thrilled to welcome Jared to DENSO," said Bob Townsend, vice president of Corporate Services and head of Government Affairs at DENSO. "He'll play a key role in creating positive outcomes not only for DENSO, but also for the industry, our communities and the environment."

DENSO is committed to working with bipartisan leaders at federal, state and local levels to contribute to a better world for all.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $45.1 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 198 facilities to produce electrification system, powertrain system, thermal system, mobility electronics, & advanced devices, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 167,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 9.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global/en/.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers, and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022, DENSO in North America generated $9.5 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation, and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/

