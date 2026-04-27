Rohm Aktie

Rohm für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RLUF / ISIN: US7753761060

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27.04.2026 07:35:02

Denso Says ROHM Acquisition Proposal Lacks Support; No Decision Made; ROHM Shares Fall

(RTTNews) - Denso Corp. (DNZOY, 6902.T, DNZOF), a manufacturer of automotive components, on Monday, said media reports regarding its acquisition proposal for ROHM Co., Ltd. (ROHCY, 6963.T), a Japanese electronics and semiconductor manufacturer, which have not been announced by the company.

The company confirmed that its proposal to acquire shares in ROHM has not received the target's support.

Denso added that it is currently considering its options, including the possibility of withdrawing the proposal, but no decision has been made.

The company also said it will promptly disclose any material developments if required.

Denso is 0.99% higher at JPY 1,886.50 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

ROHM Co. is 9.46% lesser at JPY 3,409 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

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