DENSO to Present at SAE International's WCX™ World Congress Experience

DENSO experts to participate in a panel ("The Future of Powertrain-Propulsion Portfolio Challenge") and submit a technical paper ("The Missing Link: Developing a safety case for perception components in automated driving") during the three-day mobility event in Detroit .

. DENSO's support represents its commitment to exchanging ideas and solutions with the brightest minds in mobility

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, is sponsoring and participating in SAE International's 2022 WCX™ World Congress Experience, the largest technical mobility event in North America. It takes place April 5-7. DENSO's involvement connects to the company's pursuit of its Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

DENSO's participation at this year's show includes:

A panel titled, "The Future Powertrain-Propulsion Portfolio Challenge."

Thursday, April 7 , from 10:15-11:30 a.m. EST .

Andrew Clemence , senior vice president of Green Technology Engineering and the Electrification Business Unit leader at DENSO in North America , will join OEM executives and tech developers to discuss how propulsion systems are evolving, when to expect mass deployment of hybrid and electric vehicles, and what regulatory, business and technology updates are needed to make it happen.

titled, "The Missing Link: Developing a Safety Case for Perception Components in Automated Driving." In the paper, available on SAE International's website, DENSO and the University of Waterloo highlight the importance of connecting the system-level and component-level performance of vehicle safety systems to ensure they operate more effectively and better protect road users.

"As the automotive industry continues to undergo massive change, we're all looking for new solutions and better ways to work together," said Clemence. "Participating in SAE WCX always provides a great platform to share and learn those fresh ideas, which helps us act on our values of collaborative innovation and contributing to a more seamless, safe and sustainable transportation future."

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

