DENSO to Virtually Attend NSBE Convention, Looks to Hire Nearly 80 Co-Ops and Interns

Participation in annual event helps DENSO connect with future engineers looking to advance their careers and mobility

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, announced today it is attending the National Society of Black Engineers' (NSBE) 48th Annual Convention, held March 23-27, 2022. DENSO has supported NSBE for years to connect with top talent and as part of its commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond.

"DENSO is always looking for curious and passionate people with different backgrounds and perspectives who want to make a positive impact on their careers, our teams, and the world," said Denise Carlson, vice president of DENSO's North America Production Innovation Center and the company's executive lead for D&I. "We love attending NSBE because some of the most talented engineers in the country are there, and that's who we need to help us create a mobility future that's safe, green, and seamless for all."

At NSBE, DENSO will look to hire 78 co-ops and interns to begin in the Fall of 2022. These roles are available at different DENSO sites around the U.S., including Athens and Maryville, Tennessee; Battle Creek and Southfield, Michigan; Osceola, Arkansas; and Long Beach, California. Click to learn more and apply.

In addition to mentorship support, competitive wages, and opportunities for full-time employment, hired co-ops and interns work side-by-side with DENSO engineers, researchers, production teams, and other talented workers to develop technologies that advance mobility services and align with DENSO's Two Great Causes: Green – achieving carbon neutrality by 2035 – and Peace of Mind – creating a safe and seamless world for all.

NSBE is a national nonprofit committed to graduating 10,000 black engineers annually by 2025. Its annual event draws more than 12,000 engineers, educators, and representatives from academic institutions, government agencies, corporations, and other nonprofit organizations.

To apply for a co-op positions or to look for other career opportunities at DENSO, visit: https://densocareers.com/.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company's 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global .

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com . For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/ .

