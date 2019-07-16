Dental Care Alliance Welcomes South Texas Orthodontics in San Antonio

SARASOTA, Fla., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- South Texas Orthodontics is the newest affiliated practice to join the Dental Care Alliance Family, with four offices in and around San Antonio, Texas. Serving patients in La Cantera, Tezel (NW), Schertz and Stone Oak, South Texas Orthodontics is led by Dr. Amy Jackson and Dr. Brad Bruchmiller.

Focused on providing patient-centric care, the team at South Texas Orthodontics takes pride in providing advanced orthodontic care, using only the highest quality treatment techniques and procedures. The practice caters to patients of all ages, and offers both adult and early treatment options, in addition to traditional adolescent treatments.

Dr. Brad Bruchmiller has been in the exclusive practice of orthodontics for 34 years in San Antonio. He attended Texas A&M University and was in the Corps of Cadets where he received several awards for leadership and academics. He attended the University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston for doctorate and post-doctorate work in orthodontics. Dr. Bruchmiller also served as a Major in the US Army Reserves as a dentist, both domestically and abroad.

Dr. Bruchmiller is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest technology and techniques in orthodontics by participating in such groups as the Charles H. Tweed Orthodontic Study Group of Texas, Alamo Orthodontic Study Group, San Antonio District Dental Society, American Association of Orthodontists, American Dental Association and the Southwestern Society of Orthodontists.

Dr. Amy Jackson is a Board Certified Orthodontist who has been actively treating patients for fifteen years. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Baylor University; and, began her dental career in Houston at The University of Texas Health Science Center. Along with her academic accolades she has volunteered her time on mission trips to Nicaragua where she worked with less fortunate families providing pro bono dental care. Dr. Jackson was later recognized by The University of Texas Health Science Center with the Dental Public Health Award for community service.

While in resident training, she completed a master's degree through the periodontal department and was awarded the American Academy of Esthetic Dentistry's (AAED) research grant for her work with mid-palatal implants. Recognized by her colleagues as an expert in her field, she spends time doing school talks in San Antonio and the surrounding area, and leads an annual event for Head Start classrooms where she teaches hygiene to children at an early age.

"Drs. Bruchmiller and Jackson recognize that every patient has unique wants and needs when it comes to their dental healthcare," shared David Pegg, Chief Development Officer for DCA. "Accordingly, the team at South Texas Orthodontics strives to provide individualized care for each and every patient. DCA shares this passion to create healthy smiles for life, demonstrated by our commitment to delivering exceptional patient experiences."

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in Sarasota, FL, Dental Care Alliance supports more than 325 affiliated dental practices in 20 states, making it one of the largest multi-branded dental support organizations in the country. DCA-affiliated practices provide a full suite of dental services, including general dentistry, hygiene, pediatric dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics and oral surgery. DCA's mission is to improve the practice of dentistry by partnering with and supporting dental professionals, so they can create a lifetime of healthy smiles for their patients.

