Dental Implants of Ocala Reveals New Sophisticated In-House Dental Lab for Comprehensive and Same-Day Dental Implant Treatments in Ocala, FL

OCALA, Fla., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The experienced team at Dental Implants of Ocala welcomes patients to experience more efficient, predictable, and custom treatment for dental implants in Ocala, FL with assistance from their sophisticated in-house dental lab. The new lab is equipped with CAD/CAM capabilities, a design station, a microscope, 3D printers, and a milling machine to enhance the current list of advanced technologies already in use by the team.

Dr. Brand, his associate Dr. Eric Rustemier and their entire team focus solely on restoring patient smiles with dental implants, including life-changing full mouth dental implants. They are skilled in advanced treatments, including zirconia dental implants and bone grafting for patients with severe bone loss. Dr. Brand, the founding and leading dentist of Dental Implants of Ocala, has over 25 years of experience and places over 1,000 dental implants each year using innovative techniques and state-of-the-art technology.

Drs. Brand and Rustemier now offers faster turnarounds, more accurate outcomes, better materials, and even more consistent results thanks to the new in-house dental lab. CAD/CAM and design software create a digital workflow that virtually removes all room for error when planning surgery, creating surgical guides, and designing temporary teeth and final restorations. The two sophisticated Asiga MAX 3D printers create incredibly precise surgical guides for implant placement and accurate crown and bridgework. The state-of-the-art milling machine has wide-ranging capabilities for creating restorations, including crowns and bridges, digital dentures, surgical guides, and more. The state-of-the-art Focus HT Furnace can produce incredibly lifelike and strong restorations from porcelain or zirconia materials.

With the addition of a dental lab to the already exceptional treatment offered at Dental Implants of Ocala, patients can enjoy significantly higher-quality restorations with a greater guarantee of long-lasting results. Additionally, with full dental lab capabilities on location patients can experience dramatically shorter treatment times and more personalized treatment for single, multiple, or full mouth dental implants.

Patients interested in receiving exceptional care and a new smile with dental implants in Ocala, FL are encouraged to contact the esteemed dentists, Dr. Brand and Dr. Rustemier. Dental Implants of Ocala can be reached by visiting http://www.dentalimplantsofocala.com or calling 352-653-2500.

About the Practice

Dental Implants of Ocala offers all-inclusive dental implant treatment to patients of Marion County, including Ocala, FL and beyond. Dr. Nickelice Brand, the practice's leading implant dentist, has over 25 years of experience and focuses solely on providing innovative implant solutions for his patients. Placing over 1000 dental implants a year, Dr. Brand has retained a 98 percent implant success rate and an even higher level of patient satisfaction. The team at Dental Implants of Ocala remains up to date on implant dentistry's most innovative and unique technologies, including bone morphogenetic protein and CeraRoot ceramic dental implants, to ensure the highest standard of care and most predictable treatment outcomes. To learn more about Dental Implants of Ocala and their innovative implant care, visit http://www.dentalimplantsofocala.com or call 352-653-2500.

