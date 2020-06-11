BOISE, Idaho, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Innovations CEO, Michael Boerner, announced AutoLobby™; a new innovative "text to the car" service to help Dentists and Oral Surgeons re-launch their practices as they open with COVID-19 patient workflow protocols.

AutoLobby™ is an SMS texting system that, for $59.00 per month, gives a practice the ability to manage patient staging in the parking lot, convey relevant information including brief videos to the patient, and send a text message when it's time to enter the building.

Dental Innovations, based in Boise, Idaho provides innovative mobile-video engagement technologies without the use of Apps, passwords, and email addresses. Its services include VideoText™, Simple 5 Star™ Google Reviews, and new AutoLobby™ platform.

"At Dental Innovations, we recognize that COVID-19 and statewide stay at home orders have materially impacted practices and staff teams. As doors reopen to treat patients, we are doing everything possible to help practices manage the new workflows that now include the 'blacktop waiting room' required by State social distancing guidelines. We are excited to help practices return to financial health and delivering great patient experiences," said Michael Boerner, Founder and CEO.

About Dental Innovations, Inc.

To learn more, visit: www.Dentalinnovationsinc.com

DI Media Contact

Michael Boerner

Tel: (208) 602-9090

Email: michaelb@dentalinnovationsinc.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dental-innovations-launches-autolobby-to-help-dentists-and-oral-surgeons-rebuild-the-foundations-of-their-practices-optimize-patient-appointment-arrivals-to-adhere-to-covid-19-social-distancing-guidelines-and-increase-practice--301074752.html

SOURCE Dental Innovations, Inc.