Dental Offices May Adjust to CDC-Recommended Changes but Quality of Care Remains the Same, says Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A June 2article from the American Dental Association (ADA) reports on the new guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for reopening dental offices throughout the United States during the ongoing public health crisis. According to the article, the CDC's recommendations are similar to the ADA's advisories. The article points out that what patients can certainly expect is a safe and clean environment once they come in for dental services. Southern California-based Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that it's following the requirements set forth by the California Department of Public Health and that while its patients may find some of the new guidelines bothersome, the extra precautions are intended to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that some patients might hesitate to have their non-emergency dental issues taken care of because of the added precautions, including social distancing measures, health screenings before patients can enter an office, and more. The dental center says this is a mistake though, as infections and other ailments will continue to progress and worsen while patients wait to seek treatment. The dental center says that while the extra precautionary measures might be tedious, patients are really only taking a few extra minutes out of their day to protect both themselves and others.

The dental center says that some patients with minor concerns may be experiencing longer than usual wait times before being scheduled. In cases such as these, the office recommends that patients avoid any activities or foods that may place extra pressure on a patient's teeth and gums. Practicing great dental hygiene will, of course, benefit patients as well. This means brushing after each meal, flossing, and keeping the consumption of sugary or acidic foods and drinks to a minimum. The dental center says that patients experiencing emergency symptoms requiring such treatments as a root canal or oral surgery should not have to wait long, however.

Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care says that as far as dental services go, patients can still expect the same level of treatment as before. Whether patients require routine care, orthodontics, or even surgical procedures, the quality of care has not changed— only the steps leading up to it.

Readers in need of dental services can learn more about Santa Clarita Valley Dental Care by visiting their website at https://scvdentalcare.com/ or by calling (661) 493-8866.

