NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Surgical Equipment Market 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The dental surgical equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.42 billion during 2020-2024, expanding at a CAGR of almost 6%.

The report also throws light on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and the new opportunities and challenges market players can expect. The impact can be expected to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters – with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Increasing Prevalence of Dental Diseases and Related Risk Factors to Drive Growth

This post-pandemic global dental surgical equipment market report has assessed the shift in consumer behaviour and has identified and explored the upcoming trends and drivers that the vendors can capitalize on to support prompt business decisions. Increasing prevalence of dental diseases and related risk factors coupled with growth in the number of dentists and dental practices will offer immense growth opportunities. Moreover, this study identifies favorable reimbursements and tax benefits as one of the key trends for dental surgical equipment market growth during the next few years.

As per Technavio, the favorable reimbursements and tax benefits will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market by End-user, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The dental cone beam computed tomography market size has the potential to grow by USD 255.14 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights:

Dental Surgical Equipment Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the dental surgical equipment market by product (Dental systems and equipment and Dental lasers) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

North America had the largest market share in the dental surgical equipment market in 2020, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The adoption of 3D printing technology will significantly influence biofuels market growth in this region. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is one of the key markets for dental surgical equipment market in the region.

