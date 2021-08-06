|
06.08.2021 20:41:00
dentalcorp Announces Presentation at Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference
TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2021 /CNW/ - dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. ("dentalcorp" or the "Company"), (TSX: DNTL) Canada's leading network of dental practices, announced today that it intends to deliver a corporate presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.
Senior management will present on August 12, at 9:30 AM ET. Interested parties can view the presentation by clicking the following link: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/dntl/2455816
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp is Canada's largest and fastest growing network of dental practices, committed to advancing the overall well-being of Canadians by delivering the best clinical outcomes and unforgettable experiences. dentalcorp acquires leading dental practices, uniting its network in a common goal: to be Canada's most trusted healthcare network. Leveraging its industry-leading technology, know-how and scale, dentalcorp offers professionals the unique opportunity to retain their clinical autonomy while unlocking their potential for future growth. Learn more at http://www.dentalcorp.ca.
SOURCE dentalcorp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street fester - Techwerte leichter -- ATX legt letztlich zu -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Märkte in Fernost beenden Handelswoche uneins
An den US-Börsen herrscht unterschiedliche Stimmung vor. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag gut bergauf. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte kleine Gewinne verzeichnen. An den Börsen in Fernost übten sich Anleger am Freitag vor den US-Arbeitsmarktdaten in Zurückhaltung.