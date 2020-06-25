DentaQuest Selects MouthWatch Platform to Expand Teledentistry Capabilities

METUCHEN, N.J., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DentaQuest, the nation's leading oral health organization, is working with MouthWatch, a leader in innovative patient-friendly, clinician-focused teledentistry solutions, to provide the TeleDent teledentistry platform to more than 70 DentaQuest managed or affiliated dental practices in Alabama, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington.

The TeleDent platform will enable DentaQuest-affiliated dentists to conduct both synchronous (live) and asynchronous (store and forward) teledentistry encounters with patients, including video and messaging interactions and sharing of files and photos.

"Teledentistry has been essential for dentists during the COVID-19 pandemic. It enables them to connect with patients for emergency triage and consulting encounters, greatly reducing strain on hospital emergency rooms and dental practices," said Todd Cruse, President, DentaQuest Care Group. "We also believe teledentistry will be an increasingly important part of oral health in the future, facilitating improved access for those in underserved communities and accelerating medical-dental integration."

According to MouthWatch founder and CEO Brant Herman, "MouthWatch and DentaQuest are dedicated to providing dentists and patients with improved access to dental care by delivering user-friendly technology that will become an integral part of oral health both during and after the pandemic. Working together, we will deliver more effective and convenient dental care to a greater number of patients."

About DentaQuest

DentaQuest manages dental and vision benefits for 27+ million Americans and provides direct patient care through a network of more than 70 oral health centers in 6 states. They provide outcomes-based dental solutions for Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare Advantage, small and large businesses, and individuals nationwide. www.dentaquest.com.

About MouthWatch

MouthWatch, LLC has been developing teledentistry solutions since 2012 and is a leader in clinician-focused teledentistry, digital case presentation tools and intraoral imaging devices. They are the founders of the Teledentistry Innovation Awards, known as "The Tellies", which recognizes teledentistry innovators nationally. www.mouthwatch.com.

