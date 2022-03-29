Dentira selected by Affordable Care as its nextGen e-Procurement Platform

Dentira was picked for its customizability & real-time integration with vendors

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentira has announced that Affordable Care, the nation's largest Dental Support Organization (DSO) exclusively focused on tooth replacement services, has chosen Dentira to provide its nextGen spend management solution.

Affordable Care, which supports more than 400 dental practices across 42 states, sought a comprehensive eProcurement solution that could efficiently aggregate all procurement processes and vendors in a unified, easy-to-use platform. After evaluating several platforms, Affordable Care chose Dentira for its unique ability to provide dental industry specific procurement features, and full spend visibility and control, with real-time stock-status and pricing.

Dentira's cloud software leverages the power of AI and RPA (Robotic Process Automation) to execute processes from source to pay. Affordable Care plans to run all of its supported practice procurement spend through Dentira.

"Affordable Care was looking for a software platform that will grow with us and help us solve our most challenging procurement needs. Dentira focuses on solving the needs of the Dental industry, with a sophisticated yet easy-to-use, scalable solution that allows us to deliver the best value to our supported practices," said Blake Hibray, Vice President, Supply Chain for Affordable Care. "With Dentira, we get a highly customizable yet unified view of spend as well as insights into areas of operational efficiencies"

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Affordable Care into the Dentira community, bringing them best-of-breed solutions to support their rapid growth," said Vik Gupta, CEO and Founder of Dentira.

About Affordable Care

Founded in 1975, today Affordable Care is America's largest Dental Support Organization (DSO) exclusively focused on tooth replacement services. Our team proudly supports more than 400 afﬁliated dental practices in 42 states – with the majority branded as Affordable Dentures & Implants – to provide patients with extractions, dentures, dental implants, and fixed arch solutions. More than 8 million patients have received care at an Affordable Care-affiliated clinic. Visit affordablecare.com .

About Dentira

Dentira Inc, is the leader in intelligent spend management for the Dental industry. Based in San Francisco, California, Dentira supports over 9,000 dental clinics and several major DSOs.

For additional information, please visit www.dentira.com , email contact@dentira.com or call 626-840-1764.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentira-selected-by-affordable-care-as-its-nextgen-e-procurement-platform-301512274.html

SOURCE Dentira