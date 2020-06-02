Dentist in Kyle TX serving dental emergency patients through COVID19 pandemic

KYLE, Texas, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kyle Parkway Dentistry boasts of being one of the leading dental care and treatment clinics in Kyle, TX. Their dental clinic is focused on delivering the best dental experience to the members of its community. This mission has pushed their clinic to announce that they will remain open during the coronavirus pandemic to attend to patients who are in need of emergency dentistry services.

Having implemented and communicated their commitment to meeting the needs of only patients with emergency dental care and treatment needs, Kyle Parkway Dentistry has witnessed a significant amount of patients who their healthcare team has helped in dealing with pain and discomfort associated with dental emergencies.

The spokesperson for the dental clinic, Dr. D., while describing their experience said, "We are proud to say that so far in the last month and a half we have been seeing only emergency patients and have at least prevented 100 patients from going to the ER. Our amazing doctors, dental assistants, and administrative staff have been tirelessly working throughout this pandemic without a single complaint. I just want to give a shout out to all of these awesome individuals here that I am proud to be a coworker."

Kyle Parkway Dentistry will for as long as the coronavirus pandemic lasts, and until new directives are issued, maintain its current work rate, attending to the needs of patients with dental emergencies, and saving them from going to the ER.

The Emergency dentist at their clinic is always on standby at all times of the day and night, this means that patients can come into their dental clinic at any time to get their emergency needs attended to. Their dental team has also instituted biosafety measures that guarantee the safety of their doctors, dental staff, and patients coming into their clinic.

Patients who are experiencing painful sensations and discomfort in the head and neck region, those who are in need of Tooth extractions in Kyle TX, or those who suffer from toothaches can come into their dental clinic to have their oral health conditions looked into. Their team of dental specialists will examine, diagnose, and offer the best treatment procedure to relieve pain and also restore comfort.

Patients who have lost their teeth due to physical trauma during the lockdown are also welcome into their dental clinic. Kyle Parkway Dentistry promises the best emergency dental care services in Kyle, TX to all patients coming into their clinic.

Kyle Parkway Dentistry is located at 4650 S FM 1626 #104, Kyle, TX 78640. For all emergency dental needs, contact their team via phone at 512-256-0105 or via email at info@kyleparkwaydentistry.com. For additional information regarding their services, visit their dental clinic's website.

