Denton Vacuum Acquires 4Wave Ion Beam Portfolio

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Denton Vacuum LLC today announced it has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with 4Wave Incorporated covering ion beam deposition and etch technologies. This includes all equipment intellectual property and patents and process patents.

Frank Cumbo, President and CEO of Denton Vacuum, comments that, "Adding 4Wave platforms and technology to our IP portfolio continues our strategy of investing in IP to enhance our offerings to existing customers and address new markets. Data storage for cloud computing, optics and high-power electronics for telecommunications, and sensors for the IoT are fast growing markets and there is a need for innovative ion beam solutions based on proprietary technology provided by a fast and flexible company focused on supporting customer needs."

Dr. David Douglass, Senior Product Manager at Denton Vacuum, added, "Denton is excited by the synergies this agreement offers. Combining 4Wave's production-ready ion beam deposition and etch portfolio with Denton's manufacturing, global service and support enables us to provide unique solutions to our existing customers."

For more information, contact Dr. Douglass at ddouglass@dentonvacuum.com.

About Denton Vacuum LLC

Denton Vacuum empowers the optoelectronic, semiconductor and medical device markets, helping engineers optimize processes and solve production challenges while improving manufacturing yields and gaining efficiency and throughput. Denton's continuous commitment to research and development of thin film technology, including its proprietary integrated diagnostic systems, enables predictable, repeatable performance in a wide process window. Denton's breadth of technologies and market focus pave the way in advancing such diverse applications as electron microscopy and microanalyses to providing market-leading solutions for IR detectors, semiconductor lasers and precision optics.

