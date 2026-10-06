DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie

DENTSPLY SIRONA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AF0E / ISIN: US24906P1093

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.10.2026 16:19:18

Dentsply Sirona Extends U.S. Distribution Network With Midwest Dental Deal

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) said it has expanded its relationship with Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, enabling the distributor to offer Dentsply Sirona's technology portfolio in the U.S. effective November 1, 2026.

The expanded relationship builds on Midwest Dental's existing distribution of Dentsply Sirona consumables and will add the company's digital dentistry solutions to its portfolio.

Through the agreement, Midwest Dental will provide access to Dentsply Sirona's technology products through its network of sales, service and technical specialists across the U.S.

The agreement is part of Dentsply Sirona's strategy to broaden customer access to its connected technology portfolio through expanded relationships with distribution partners across North America.

Midwest Dental, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Wichita Falls, Texas, serves dental professionals nationwide, with sales, service and technical teams in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.

Dentsply Sirona said the expanded partnership is intended to strengthen commercial coverage in key markets and support adoption of its connected dentistry solutions.

The Midwest Dental agreement marks Dentsply Sirona's seventh North American dealer partnership enhancement in 2026.

The company previously announced new technology agreements with Benco Dental Supply, Burkhart Dental Supply, Nashville Dental, Atlanta Dental Supply and Medline Sinclair, along with a renewed partnership with Patterson Dental.

Dentsply Sirona develops and markets dental and oral health products, technologies and consumable medical devices, including connected solutions designed to support dental practices and patient care.

Currently, XRAY is trading at $8.61, up 0.68%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc 7,66 0,74% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 40
04.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 40: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
03.10.26 KW 40: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
03.10.26 September 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX & DAX mit Aufschlägen -- Grüne Vorzeichen an der Wall Street - NASDAQ auf Rekordjagd -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
An den heimischen sowie den deutschen Börsen lässt sich ein stärkerer Handel beobachten. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich gut behauptet. An den Börsen in Asien ging es am Dienstag nach oben.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen