Dentsply Sirona Extends U.S. Distribution Network With Midwest Dental Deal

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) said it has expanded its relationship with Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, enabling the distributor to offer Dentsply Sirona's technology portfolio in the U.S. effective November 1, 2026.

The expanded relationship builds on Midwest Dental's existing distribution of Dentsply Sirona consumables and will add the company's digital dentistry solutions to its portfolio.

Through the agreement, Midwest Dental will provide access to Dentsply Sirona's technology products through its network of sales, service and technical specialists across the U.S.

The agreement is part of Dentsply Sirona's strategy to broaden customer access to its connected technology portfolio through expanded relationships with distribution partners across North America.

Midwest Dental, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Wichita Falls, Texas, serves dental professionals nationwide, with sales, service and technical teams in Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.

Dentsply Sirona said the expanded partnership is intended to strengthen commercial coverage in key markets and support adoption of its connected dentistry solutions.

The Midwest Dental agreement marks Dentsply Sirona's seventh North American dealer partnership enhancement in 2026.

The company previously announced new technology agreements with Benco Dental Supply, Burkhart Dental Supply, Nashville Dental, Atlanta Dental Supply and Medline Sinclair, along with a renewed partnership with Patterson Dental.

Dentsply Sirona develops and markets dental and oral health products, technologies and consumable medical devices, including connected solutions designed to support dental practices and patient care.

Currently, XRAY is trading at $8.61, up 0.68%.