Dentsply Sirona, FDI World Dental Federation and Smile Train deliver the first-ever global protocols for digital cleft treatment

As part of its sustainability strategy "BEYOND: Taking action for a brighter world", Dentsply Sirona entered a three-way partnership with Smile Train and FDI World Dental Federation (FDI) in 2022 to improve quality and access to oral health - and specifically cleft care globally.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentsply Sirona, the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, in partnership with Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, and FDI, the global voice of the dental profession, are proud to announce a major milestone in the push to advance global cleft care. FDI and Smile Train, with support from Dentsply Sirona have developed the first-ever global standard protocols for digitalized cleft treatment. These protocols are expected to improve the accuracy and efficacy of the current treatments significantly by providing dental professionals with a comprehensive digital clinical approach across all stages of care.

To create these protocols, extensive research was conducted and consensus had to be reached amongst experts in this field. The workflows outlined in the protocols contain a wealth of information to guide dental practitioners in their work and enable best practice. The protocols encompass the fields of presurgical orthopedics, mixed dentition, permanent dentition and oral rehabilitation. Each field features a remote monitoring and oral health component.

"These protocols will help bring health and opportunity to countless children worldwide," says Prof. Ihsane Ben Yahya, FDI President. "It took an incredible amount of research and effort to put these workflows together. Thank you to everyone involved in this landmark achievement."

To make the mass of available information and details user friendly to apply, an interactive tool was created to display all information and help the dental professional navigate through all the different stages of care.

"The new protocols set the bar for the evolution of digital cleft care, leveraging technology that will ensure access to high-quality care for marginalized communities, and reduce the burden of care for the cleft community," says Susannah Schaefer, President and CEO of Smile Train.

In addition, Smile Train and FDI with Dentsply Sirona's support have developed a clinical education course that aims to provide cleft professionals worldwide with additional in-depth training on digital cleft care protocols, as well as support them as they integrate digital technologies into their treatment plans. The partnership builds on an ongoing global partnership between Dentsply Sirona and Smile Train, the world's largest cleft-focused organization, which funded more than 730 cleft surgeries in the first year of collaboration.

"Together with Smile Train and FDI, we are working to advance the future of cleft care and go BEYOND for children with clefts worldwide," added Erania Brackett, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Sustainability at Dentsply Sirona. "The launch of these new global protocols is an enormous step forward on that journey, integrating high-quality digital, more sustainable technologies and workflows into cleft care."

Press Contact

Marion Par-Weixlberger

Vice President Public Relations &

Corporate Communications

Dentsply Sirona

T +43 (0) 662 2450-588

marion.par-weixlberger

@dentsplysirona.com

Stefanie Henn

Edelman GmbH

T +49 (0) 221 82828 127

dentsplysirona@edelman.com

About Dentsply Sirona:

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with over a century of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands.

Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality, and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dental care.

Dentsply Sirona's headquarter is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY. Visit www.dentsplysirona.com for more information about Dentsply Sirona and its products.

Registered brands, trade names and logos are used. Even in particular cases, when they appear without a TM or ®, all corresponding legal rules and provisions apply. All rights are retained by Dentsply Sirona. Clinicians may have been compensated for use of their experiences and testimonials.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dentsply-sirona-fdi-world-dental-federation-and-smile-train-deliver-the-first-ever-global-protocols-for-digital-cleft-treatment-301808179.html

SOURCE Dentsply Sirona