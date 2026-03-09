DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie

DENTSPLY SIRONA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AF0E / ISIN: US24906P1093

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.03.2026 14:09:04

Dentsply Sirona: First-ever Dental Dedicated MRI System Validated In Trial, Cleared By FDA

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) and Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) announced that the dental-dedicated ddMRI system - MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition - has received FDA clearance. The companies said this follows the completion of a clinical trial validating the system's significant potential across multiple dental specialties.

Dentsply Sirona stated that the clinical highlights from the trial demonstrated MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition's ability to differentiate active inflammation from healthy and scar tissue, enable non-invasive assessment of tooth pulp vitality to support chairside testing and observations and enables the visualization of teeth and their position in relation to neighboring teeth as well as the nerves.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Dentsply Sirona shares are down 1.02 percent to $12.61.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc 11,08 1,09% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:29 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10
08.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 10: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen