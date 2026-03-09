DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie
WKN DE: A2AF0E / ISIN: US24906P1093
|
09.03.2026 14:09:04
Dentsply Sirona: First-ever Dental Dedicated MRI System Validated In Trial, Cleared By FDA
(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona (XRAY) and Siemens Healthineers (SHL.DE) announced that the dental-dedicated ddMRI system - MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition - has received FDA clearance. The companies said this follows the completion of a clinical trial validating the system's significant potential across multiple dental specialties.
Dentsply Sirona stated that the clinical highlights from the trial demonstrated MAGNETOM Free.Max Dental Edition's ability to differentiate active inflammation from healthy and scar tissue, enable non-invasive assessment of tooth pulp vitality to support chairside testing and observations and enables the visualization of teeth and their position in relation to neighboring teeth as well as the nerves.
In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Dentsply Sirona shares are down 1.02 percent to $12.61.
|DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc
|11,08
|1,09%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerÖlpreise im Blick: ATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließen tiefrot
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt ergriffen am Montag die Flucht. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich hingegen fester. Auch die asiatischen Börsen brachen zum Wochenbeginn deutlich ein.