Dentsply Sirona Guides FY22 Adj. EPS In Line; Q4 Results Miss Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Monday, Dentsply Sirona, Inc. (XRAY) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings guidance in a range of $3.05 to $3.25 per share on net sales between $4.3 billion and $4.4 billion, with organic sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.19 per share on revenues of $4.48 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income of $102 million or $0.47 per share, up from $99 million or $0.45 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter was $0.76 per share, compared to $0.87 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged up 0.6 percent to $1.09 billion from $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.79 per share on revenues of $1.13 billion for the quarter.