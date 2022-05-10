Dentsply Sirona Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $65 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $117 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $113 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.8% to $0.97 billion from $1.03 billion last year.

Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $65 Mln. vs. $117 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $0.97 Bln vs. $1.03 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.35 - $2.55 Full year revenue guidance: $4.1 -$4.2 Bln