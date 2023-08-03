03.08.2023 00:57:23

Dentsply Sirona Inc Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY) reported earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $86 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $109 million or $0.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $1.03 billion from $1.02 billion last year.

Dentsply Sirona Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $86 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.40 vs. $0.34 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q2): $1.03 Bln vs. $1.02 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 to $2.02

