DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie
WKN DE: A2AF0E / ISIN: US24906P1093
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05.11.2026 23:20:09
Dentsply Sirona Q3 Loss Narrows
(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY), a manufacturer of professional dental products, on Thursday said its loss for the third quarter narrowed from last year, largely reflecting the absence of a hefty goodwill impairment charge. It also updated its full-year 2026 outlook.
The company reported a third-quarter net loss of $2 million, or $0.01 per share, compared with a net loss of $427 million, or $2.14 per share, in the year-ago quarter.
The prior-year quarter included $262 million in goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges. The latest quarter's results also included a $39 million benefit from a refinement in the company's inventory accounting estimate, which reduced its reported net loss by approximately $30 million.
Adjusted earnings were $0.29 per share, compared with $0.42 per share in the prior-year quarter.
Net sales declined 7.6 percent to $836 million from $904 million a year earlier. Sales fell 7 percent on a constant-currency basis.
Gross margin improved to 52.9 percent from 48.8 percent. Adjusted gross margin was 54.5 percent, compared with 52.6 percent a year earlier.
For fiscal 2026, Dentsply Sirona now expects net sales of approximately $3.5 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.20 to $1.30.
Previously, the company expected net sales of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 to $1.50.
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