Dentsply Sirona Q4 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $146 million or $0.74 per share, compared to $430 million or $2.16 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings per share for the quarter were $0.27, compared to $0.26 per share last year.

Sales for the quarter were $961 million, compared to $905 million last year.

For the full year 2026, the company expects net sales to be in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.40 to $1.50.