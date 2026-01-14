DENTSPLY SIRONA Aktie

DENTSPLY SIRONA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AF0E / ISIN: US24906P1093

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 14:22:02

Dentsply Sirona Renews U.S. Dental Technology Distribution Deal With Patterson

(RTTNews) - Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY), a manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, on Wednesday said it has renewed its U.S. dental technology distribution agreement with Patterson Dental Co.

The renewal reaffirms the companies' long-standing partnership focused on growth and innovation.

The renewed agreement ensures that Patterson Dental customers in the U.S. will continue to have access to Dentsply Sirona's full portfolio of dental technology solutions.

The portfolio includes CEREC systems, Primescan intraoral scanners, and Axeos and Orthophos imaging systems, supported by service and technical expertise.

The companies said the partnership aims to accelerate adoption of integrated and connected dental technologies to improve practice efficiency and patient care.

In the pre-market trading, Dentsply Sirona is 0.74% higher at $12.22 on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc

mehr Nachrichten