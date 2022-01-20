20.01.2022 13:00:00

Denver Digestive Health Specialists Joins GI Alliance

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Alliance, the nation's largest independent gastroenterology services organization, is pleased to announce a partnership with Denver Digestive Health Specialists. This alignment expands GI Alliance's Colorado presence by combining forces with the existing GI Alliance partner, Colorado Gastroenterology, in Denver. 

GI Alliance's focus closely aligns with our mission of providing high-quality, patient-centered, low-cost care.

Denver Digestive Health Specialists (DDHS) consist of six board-certified gastroenterologists. Focused on a multi-disciplinary approach, DDHS is one of Denver's premier gastroenterology practices. Partnering with GI Alliance provides DDHS with dedicated infrastructure and operational enhancements, allowing physicians to serve their patients better.

"Denver Digestive Health Specialists are a true complement to our outstanding group of Denver-based physicians," said Jim Weber, M.D., CEO of GI Alliance. "Their patients will benefit from a collaborative approach to operations, allowing physicians to focus their energy on best-in-class care."

"GI Alliance's focus closely aligns with our mission of providing high-quality, patient-centered, low-cost care," said Jonathan Fishman, M.D., Denver Digestive Health Specialists. "Joining forces with GI Alliance's Colorado Gastroenterology practice will create a strong Colorado GI network."

About GI Alliance
GI Alliance is a physician-led and majority physician-owned GI services organization supporting the needs of more than 660 independent gastroenterologists operating in Texas, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Utah, and Washington. GI Alliance practices focus on providing the highest-quality care to their patients. In addition to providing operational support for practices, GI Alliance is working to unite gastroenterologists nationwide by aligning interests and improving patient care. 

Contact: Dee Dee Brooks
GI Alliance
214.998.3434 
deedee.brooks@GIAlliance.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-digestive-health-specialists-joins-gi-alliance-301464572.html

SOURCE GI Alliance

