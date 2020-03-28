Denver Mattress Company is now manufacturing face masks by the thousands to help in the fight against COVID-19

DENVER, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver Mattress Company has restructured its manufacturing facility to begin production of face masks to assist healthcare facilities and others across the country in the fight against COVID-19. Production began on March 26, 2020, and in only two days thousands of face masks have been created. Over the next several weeks, Denver Mattress Company will look to increase its production as the demand for these types of face masks is increasing by the day.

"Yesterday was the first day of production on the face masks, and we made approximately 1200 units. We are looking to add more seamstresses as we speak because the need is huge!" said Bob Rensink, the General Manager at Denver Mattress Company.

As awareness about the dangers presented by COVID-19 grew, it became clear that hospitals and other medical facilities in the United States were soon going to run out of basic medical supplies. The owners and managers at Denver Mattress Company examined what it takes to create face masks, and they realized that the production line at the Denver Mattress manufacturing facility could be reorganized to create them on a considerable scale. With an "all hands on deck" mentality, the staff of Denver Mattress Company rallied around the idea that they could help, and within a matter of days they have created thousands of face masks. Along with the masks, Denver Mattress Company is ramping up production of hospital mattresses to assist ICUs and other facilities struggling to treat the ever-growing number of Coronavirus patients.

About Denver Mattress

Denver Mattress manufactures its mattresses in its Denver-based factory and distributes them to its own retail stores. By having a single factory, Denver Mattress is able to maintain high quality control standards and deliver a more consistent product at a lower cost than multiple factory producers. Denver Mattress, The easiest way to get the right mattress®.

Visit http://www.DenverMattress.com

Contact:

John Knippenberg

John.knippenberg@furiturerow.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/denver-mattress-company-is-now-manufacturing-face-masks-by-the-thousands-to-help-in-the-fight-against-covid-19-301031234.html

SOURCE Denver Mattress Co., LLC