Denver Solar Co-op Selects Sunfinity Renewable Energy

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Denver Solar Co-op has selected Sunfinity Renewable Energy to install solar panels for the 50-member group. Co-op members selected Sunfinity Renewable Energy through a competitive bidding process over seven other firms. The group will hold its next public information session October 1st at 7:00pm at the Highland Event Center (2945 Julian Street, Denver, CO 80211) to educate the community about solar and the co-op process – see below for additional sessions. Co-op members are working with the support of the vendor-neutral non-profit Solar United Neighbors.

"It is an honor to be selected because we know the great work Solar United Neighbors has done, and how committed they are to ensure their co-op members have a great experience going solar," said John Billingsley, Chairman and CEO of Sunfinity Renewable Energy. "We are eager to help these Denver homeowners start enjoying the financial and environmental benefits of going solar and providing them quality work and service at a good price."

Solar United Neighbors expands access to solar by educating people about the benefits of distributed solar energy, helping them organize group solar installations, and strengthening solar policies and the community of solar supporters. It helps thousands of homeowners go solar each year. The Denver co-op marks the organization's third group in Colorado. Earlier this year, Solar United Neighbors helped homeowners in the Yampa Valley and Fort Collins go solar which has led to over $1.3 million invested in the industry. Denver co-op members selected Sunfinity Renewable Energy because of their affordable pricing, strong warranties, and experience.

"I was really impressed with the thorough vetting process of each bid we received," said co-op member Stacey Decker. "I enjoyed being able to process and evaluate the vast amount of information we received regarding the technology, equipment, options, and company structure in accordance with the priorities expressed by our co-op members. It was an in-depth but smooth process, and we are confident that Sunfinity will provide both the value and the professionalism that are a top priority for co-op members."

The Denver co-op is open to new participants for until November 8th. Denver residents interested in joining the co-op can sign up at the co-op web page.

"It will take action at every level to achieve Denver's goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030," said Taylor Moellers, Denver Sustainable Neighborhoods Program Administrator. "We are excited to partner with Solar United Neighbors of Colorado to empower our residents to play a role in building an equitable and affordable clean energy future."

The solar co-op is free to join and joining the co-op is not a commitment to purchase panels. Sunfinity Renewable Energy will provide each co-op member with an individualized proposal designed for the specific home and based on the group rate. By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save on the cost of going solar and have the support of fellow group participants and solar experts at Solar United Neighbors.

ABOUT SOLAR UNITED NEIGHBORS

Solar United Neighbors supports solar co-ops across the country. These co-ops are a part of the organization's mission to create a new energy system with rooftop solar as the cornerstone. Solar United Neighbors holds events and education programs to help people become informed solar consumers, maximize the value of their solar investment and advocate for fair solar policies. Those interested in supporting the organizations' work and becoming a member can do so at their website.

ABOUT SUNFINITY RENEWABLE ENERGY

Sunfinity Renewable Energy (http://www.sunfinityre.com) is headquartered in Dallas with full-service operations throughout Arizona, California, Colorado, Oklahoma and Texas and active expansion into other Southwest, South Central and Northeast regions of the U.S. Sunfinity Renewable Energy offers complete residential, C&I (commercial and industrial), and utility-scale solar systems.

UPCOMING SOLAR INFORMATION SESSIONS

See http://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/denver for updated list of events and to RSVP.

Tuesday, October 1st

7:00pm – 8:30pm

Highland Event Center

2945 Julian Street

Denver, CO 80211

Wednesday, October 16th

6:00pm – 8:00pm

Mi Casa Resource Center

345 S Grove Street

Denver, CO 80219

Thursday, October 10th

6:30pm – 8:00pm

Central Park Recreation Center

9651 Martin Luther King Blvd

Denver, CO 80238

Wednesday, October 23rd

6:00pm – 7:30pm

Denver Police District 3 HQ

1625 South University Blvd

Denver, CO 80210

SOURCE Sunfinity Solar