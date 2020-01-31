Deon Del Mundo joins Crayon as Philippines Managing Director

MANILLA, Philippines, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayon is committed to leading the ever-growing market in the Philippines, helping customers to optimize, simplify and secure their digital journey. With that as a background, Crayon is pleased to welcome Deon Del Mundo as the Managing Director of Philippines.

With full responsibility for the leadership and development of Crayon Philippines, Deon will play a key role in meeting the company's aggressive growth goals as well as building on the firm's outstanding reputation for service and delivery to customers and partners.

Prior to joining Crayon, he led several successful business transformations over the last few years with the most recent one as the Country Lead for Microsoft Enterprise and Consulting Services. As a leader, he stirs the passion of everyone through active engagement, empowerment, encourages learning with a growth mindset and a firm believer of "Work Hard, Play Hard" attitude.

Commenting on his new role, "It's a great honour to be part of Crayon, the global leader in helping businesses and government optimize their software investments from a complex/multiple technologies, and transforming them to cloud and digital business with Crayon's unique SAM centric approach and tool capabilities. Along with its group of software and cloud experts certified on different world-leading cloud/infra technologies, possibilities to innovate are endless. I joined at an exciting time when the Philippine economy continues on its expansionary path and its competitiveness for digital innovation are growing to its potential. Crayon Philippines is confident to deliver differentiating value and capabilities to our customers and partners."

Deon graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Electronics and Communications Engineering from a leading engineering university in the country - Mapua University. He attended program courses on Leadership from Harvard and Business Strategy & Finance Acumen from Insead. Deon is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of local and international experience in working for multinationals and has earned a reputation for his dedication to both excellent execution and client service.

Crayon is confident that Deon brings the skills, talent and attributes to accelerate our growth with a customer and team 'first' mindset. The opportunity in the Philippines is immense as many organisations navigate through the complexities of optimisation and are looking for ways to simplify their technology environment. Crayon is proud to continue to support customers in the Philippines with Deon leading the way.

Thank you for customers' partnership and continued support of Crayon.

