|
30.06.2022 12:00:00
Deploy with Vercel and MongoDB Atlas without even trying
One of the most interesting MongoDB World 2022 announcements is the release of Vercel-MongoDB integration. What we are seeing here is the gradual simplification and standardization of integrating large infrastructure components. You are able to capitalize on a great deal of power in your data store and host with a minimum of architectural fuss.Less wrangling with architecture means more time working on your core goals. Let’s take a look at the new streamlined integration.[ Also on InfoWorld: Where software development is headed in 2022 ]Using MongoDB and Vercel together was already fairly easy. However, the new official integration offers an ordained approach that is standard and brings with it several niceties. Let’s build on this project I used to demo Vercel-MongoDB integration previously to see how things work.To read this article in full, please click here
