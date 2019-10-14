Deputy Chairman for Marketing of BEKRAF: Guangxi's establishment of Free Trade Zone is good news for Indonesia

NANNING, China, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 16th China-ASEAN Expo was held in Nanning, Guangxi from September 21 to September 24. In an interview with CRIOnline's Guangxi Channel, Joshua Simandjuntak, Deputy Chairman for Marketing of BEKRAF, the Indonesian government's Creative Economy Agency, said that Indonesia and China can work together to create new trends in cultural creativity.

Commenting on the newly established China (Guangxi) Pilot Free Trade Zone, Simandjuntak said that Indonesia should use the opportunity created by the Free Trade Zone to study how to enter the Chinese market. "The establishment of the Free Trade Zone is definitely good news. We should encourage free trade and enhance the efficiency of Indonesia's entire trade process. We should do what needs to be done as it is the only way by which we can develop the Belt and Road initiative together."

Referring to cooperation on creative economy, Simandjuntak also said frankly that Indonesia's creative industries are still exploring a business model suitable for the Chinese market. "The creative economy has unlimited potential, but cooperation cannot be one-way. I hope that the China-ASEAN Expo can help Indonesia and China strengthen cultural exchanges, in a move to develop creative products that can represent the cultures of the two countries, giving birth to new trends in creativity. Only when the cultures of the two countries are a feature of such products, can they be welcomed in both countries."

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191012/2609447-1

SOURCE CRIOnline