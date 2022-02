DeRozan scores 35, Bulls pull away to beat Wolves 134-122

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Chinapost"

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 35 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 and the Chicago Bulls used a big fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 134-122 on Friday night.Tied with Milwaukee and Cleveland for second place in the Eastern Conference coming in, the Bulls went on a 15-2 run early in the fourth and outscored the Timberwolves 42-31 in the period.DeRozan scored 16 in the final quarter on the way to his fifth straight game with more than 30 points.Vucevic had eight rebounds and seven assists. Javonte Green tied a career high with 23 points. Coby White scored 12 of his 22 in the fourth and tied a season high with six 3-pointers in the game, helping Chicago win its second straight and stop a two-game home losing streak.The Timberwolves lost their second in a row following five consecutive wins.Anthony Edwards scored 31. Karl-Anthony Towns had 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. D'Angelo Russell added 18 points.Minnesota led 100-97 early in the fourth when the Bulls went on that 15-2 run.They scored nine straight, starting with a fadeaway jumper by DeRozan. White nailed a 3 to put Chicago on top. DeRozan scored again after the Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels threw the ball away, and Ayo Dosunmu fed Zach LaVine for an alley-oop dunk to make it 106-100.The Bulls kept it up after Russell made two free throws. DeRozan hit back-to-back jumpers, and Dosunmu drove for a dunk, making it 112-102 with 7:22 remaining.TIP-INSTimberwolves: Minnesota shot 13 of 40 on 3-pointers. … Chicago product Patrick Beverley scored 10. … Beverley (sprained right ankle), Edwards (left knee pain), G Josh Okogie (bruised right quad), F Taurean Prince (sprained left ankle), C Naz Reid (bruised right knee) and Russell (bruised left shin) were all available after being listed as questionable.Bulls: G Dosunmu had 14 points and 10 assists after missing a game because because of a concussion. The rookie made 6 of 7 shots, including 2 of 3 3-pointers. … LaVine had 12 points, his third-lowest total this season. … The Bulls shot 63.2% from the field and made 14 of 31 from beyond the arc.UP NEXTTimberwolves: Visit Indiana on Sunday.Bulls: Host Oklahoma City on Saturday.___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports