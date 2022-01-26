Descript Hosts Live-Stream Product Release To Announce Social Video And More

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Descript , an all-in-one video and audio editing software for new media creators, will host its newest live-stream product release today at 11:00 a.m. PST / 2:00 p.m. EST. This event follows the success of the company's first-ever live-streamed product release in September. This quarter, the product announcements will focus on tools for making fast, easy and engaging video clips creators can use to promote their podcasts and other content on social media, plus some long-awaited performance improvements and new ways to collaborate. Register to tune in here: https://descri.pt/social-video .

Headlining this quarter's release are Descript's new social video features, which allow creators to create promotional clips from any existing audio or video content in Descript, alleviating the need to download separate software. These clips can then be instantly shared in the appropriately sized formats on social media platforms like Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and more. The new features give creators a new set of tools for social promotion in addition to Descript's existing Audiogram feature.

Additional social video highlights:

Instantly transcribe audio or video to generate subtitles

Dynamically update text with the titles of episodes, sections, or speakers

Add waveform, progress bar, or text clip animations

Customize text, background, and color palettes to fit your brand

Descript Pro users can now upload their own fonts

"Creators need to promote their work — but making promotional assets is just one more burden on their time," said Jay LeBeouf, head of business and corporate development at Descript. "Our new features in Descript will help them create shareable video quickly and easily. We started as an audio-editing app, but since we introduced video editing in October 2020 we've seen about half of our users take up video production. It's a clear indicator that podcasters and other content creators no longer respect the line between video and audio production — and they deserve an app that can do it all, including making video to promote their audio content."

Additional product releases and updates in this quarter's live stream include:

Blazing fast publishing

Export speeds 10x compared to before — and faster than any other video editing software, especially on longer videos



Progressive screen recording uploads, so your video is ready pretty much as soon as you stop recording

Collaboration

Custom branded drive and share pages



Transfer project ownership to collaborators

Performance improvements

Support for Apple's Silicon (M1) chip on macOS



Start, stop, and pause screen recordings from the dock

For more information regarding Descript or to sign up for a free trial, visit https://www.descript.com .

About Descript:

Descript is an all-in-one video and audio editing service providing simple and powerful collaborative tools for new media creators. Created to eliminate the tedious work that often stands between an idea and its expression, Descript allows creators to focus on developing their craft instead of their usage of tools. Key features include: Text-based video and audio edit, Overdub, Filler Word Removal, Collaboration, Publishing, Audiograms, Remote Recording, and Studio Sound. Descript was founded by Groupon co-founder Andrew Mason in San Francisco in 2017 and has raised a total of $50M from Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, and Spark Capital.

